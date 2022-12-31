ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oregonian

Sierra Canyon holds off Camas at Holiday Classic

MacKenly Randolph and Judea Watkins each notched double-doubles to lead Sierra Canyon of California past Camas 58-53 for the Diamond bracket championship at the Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament Friday night at Portland’s Franklin High School. Randolph finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Watkins had 23 points...
PORTLAND, OR
Hanford Sentinel

Tigers take third at Clovis Elks Classic

The Lemoore Tigers are starting to find their groove. The Tigers went 3-1 at the 40th annual Clovis Elks Classic played December 27th to December 30th at Clovis High in Clovis. Coach Joel Sligh was happy with how the team played during the tournament. "I thought we played well, I...
LEMOORE, CA

