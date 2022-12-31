ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
wjol.com

Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops

Masks required signs are displayed at Concentra Urgent Care in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Nineteen Illinois counties are now under the CDC's "high" alert level for COVID-19 transmission. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Several new Illinois laws affect the education system

(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
ILLINOIS STATE
KSDK

Cash bail remains after emergency order puts Illinois SAFE-T Act on hold

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A controversial part of the SAFE-T Act was supposed to go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, but it was put on hold by the Illinois Supreme Court. A key and controversial part of the new law would eliminate cash bail. If this law goes into effect it not only affects Illinois residents but anyone else who enters the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Numbers show suicide rates are up in Peoria County compared to 2021

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 25 individuals died by suicide in Peoria county last year. He said this is an increase from the 21 deaths by suicide in 2021. Those that did occur this year were mostly men averaging in their mid-40s. Harwood said...
kbsi23.com

Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 54 counties at COVID elevated levels

CHICAGO – As Illinois prepares to celebrate the New Year, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the CDC is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month – know the signs

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 1, 2023) – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is partnering with The Power Project to train group home and residential care facility staff across Illinois on how to identify, intervene, and prevent human trafficking among their youth in treatment. Nearly 1,000 congregate care staff in 37 facilities across the state completed Commercial Sexual Exploitation 101 training in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
PEORIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock

Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Unit 5 paraprofessional wins RISE Award

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of two Illinoisans representing the state for a national award. Brigham Early Learning paraprofessional, Susan Naber, helps a student read. “We couldn’t run this school without our paraprofessionals and our other classified staff,” said Principal Erin O’Grady. “I think...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WHYY

Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law

Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023

(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy