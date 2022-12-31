Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. Wisconsin Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca says this year’s credit is “due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery.” Overall, the Lottery Credit has over $319.8 million available for distribution to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2022. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $5.1 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO