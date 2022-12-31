ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 4” game were:

9-1-5-0

(nine, one, five, zero)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 13-16-17-22-25-35-37-41-47-48-51-54-55-62-64-67-68-69-70-76, BE: 22. (thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six; BE: twenty-two)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five) (seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 wisconsin lottery tax credit

Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. Wisconsin Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca says this year’s credit is “due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery.” Overall, the Lottery Credit has over $319.8 million available for distribution to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2022. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $5.1 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces

People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wisconsin College Eligible Students May Look Elsewhere

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s a new opportunity for Wisconsin students to save on a college education, but they’ll have to move to South Dakota to take advantage of it. Regents in South Dakota last month voted to officer Wisconsin high school graduates in-state tuition to...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsinites can sell more than baked goods from home, judge rules

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Madison judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can now sell a wide range of homemade goods without a commercial license or certified kitchen. The recent ruling marks the second victory for three Wisconsin women farmers who have been fighting for years to be able to sell non-hazardous food items from home.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy