Bluffton, SC

WSAV-TV

Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday

According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning.
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah men have been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man on White Bluff Road. A Chatham County jury convicted 20-year-old Xavier Dennis and 24-year-old Cameron Blige of felony murder. Court records show at the time of the murder, Blige was on probation...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Chatham County SWAT talks down armed elderly person with dementia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County Police say they called in SWAT teams after an armed elderly person with dementia held someone against their will in their Landings home. This all started around 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve when CCPD say they were called to The Landings for a report of a confused elderly person, with a firearm, refusing to let another occupant leave the home.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after finding him under a bathroom sink. According to officials, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations teams executed a search warrant at a home on Amblewood Avenue in Bluffton Friday looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Paz, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in September while armed with a handgun.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Trask Parkway on the morning of New Year’s Eve. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the […]
BURTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

State senator ticketed for public intoxication

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–A state lawmaker was cited for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. According to a statement released by State Sen. Tom Davis, he was sitting in his car for over an hour after he realized he drank too much and should not be driving. He says...
LEXINGTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD seeking to locate missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
SAVANNAH, GA

