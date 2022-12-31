BALTIMORE -- I hope you had a great first day of the new year. Expect the weather to be pleasant too.There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with areas of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s by the morning. Monday will see areas of morning fog with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. The high temperatures will reach around 60 Monday afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy throughout Monday night with low temperatures in the mid-40s. Rain chances return to the area on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon with afternoon highs in the low 60s.Those rain chances will continue into Wednesday and bring with them a few thunderstorms too. After starting off the morning in the mid and upper 50s, the temperatures will top out in the mid-60s on Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will end Wednesday night before returning later Thursday into Friday as an upper-level storm system slowly moves over the area. Temperatures will trend cooler for later in the week with highs around 50 degrees on Thursday and into the 40s on Friday.Expect partly cloudy skies for next weekend with temperature highs in the 40s.

