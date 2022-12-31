Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: Warm and wet week ahead
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures were once again mild and remained in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with areas of fog. Temperature lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Meanwhile, the temperature highs on Tuesday will once again reach the low to mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers. A better chance for showers will move in on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the mid-60s. An upper-level storm system will move over the region on Thursday and bring with it another chance for showers to the area. Those showers will linger into early Friday with dry weather returning Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually cool down after Wednesday with the mid-50s for highs on Thursday. But on Friday, the temperature highs will reach the 40s and remain there into the weekend. Temperature lows at night will dip back into the low 30s by this weekend, too.There are no signs of major cold air or significant winter weather for at least the next seven to ten days.
Maryland Weather: A stellar, picture-perfect start to the New Year
BALTIMORE -- I hope you had a great first day of the new year. Expect the weather to be pleasant too.There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with areas of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s by the morning. Monday will see areas of morning fog with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. The high temperatures will reach around 60 Monday afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy throughout Monday night with low temperatures in the mid-40s. Rain chances return to the area on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon with afternoon highs in the low 60s.Those rain chances will continue into Wednesday and bring with them a few thunderstorms too. After starting off the morning in the mid and upper 50s, the temperatures will top out in the mid-60s on Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will end Wednesday night before returning later Thursday into Friday as an upper-level storm system slowly moves over the area. Temperatures will trend cooler for later in the week with highs around 50 degrees on Thursday and into the 40s on Friday.Expect partly cloudy skies for next weekend with temperature highs in the 40s.
