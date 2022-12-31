Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend.

Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice.

There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick.

With tributes pouring in for this special furry friend, the hardware store is planning a special service and fundraiser in the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for those details.