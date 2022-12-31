& it sucks because the government doesn’t put caps on anything & everyone who’s moving here are displacing another local family with their VRBOs & AIRBNBs.
Local people don’t even make over $65,000 in most households, yet you need to at least be making $125,000 a year in order to afford the $1.25 million dollar MINIMUM home ownership in Hawai’i. Rent is someone else’s mortgage. Everything else is just atrocious food, medical, gas, fees, taxes, & taxes on top of taxes, I mean seriously..wtf
We already know what this article says. Yes locals are forced to move because of the influx of new people moving in and start pushing their weight around and government payoffs, Just Like This Guy, Akina. He's saying the same thing the government wants as a solution which is develop more to bring jobs when that will only mean more money for him and more locals forced out. We don't need more development, we need less development, less investors, less airbnbs, and less military personnel. We have enough houses and businesses and jobs will be created by maintaining our infrastructures.
