Pullman, WA

Post Register

Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The suspect arrested in the Idaho killing killings plans to wave an extradition hearing so that he can be brought back to Idaho to face murder charges, according to his lawyer. AP is reporting that 28 year old, Bryan Kohberger a PH.D student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID

