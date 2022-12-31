60 Bigs in 60 Days: Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region looking to fill mentor spots

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – 60 Bigs in 60 days. That’s the goal of the Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region at the start of 2023.

The organization has a long waitlist of kids hoping to be matched with an adult mentor.

BBBS7RR serves at-risk youth and gives them someone to look up to and help grow their interest in skills outside of a school setting.

Aaron Zitelman, the program director, says there are only 32 people in the process of becoming a Big, and 132 Littles waiting for a mentor.

The waiting list continues to grow.

“We are still recovering from Covid,” said Zitelman. “It shut down a lot of our programs, specifically the site-based [programs] that operated in schools, so we’ve been piggybacking off of our community-based program, where they meet out in the community to do cool events.”

If you’d like to be one of the 60 Bigs, you can find more information on the BBBS7RR website.

If you aren’t able to be a Big, there are other volunteer opportunities. Donations also help keep the programs running.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.