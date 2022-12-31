ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Restaurant Weeks Set For Newport News, Williamsburg

Two Peninsula locales are gearing up for their annual Restaurant Week celebrations. Restaurant Weeks events are typically held in the slower winter months to lure diners out to establishments with special deals and offers. Newport News will celebrate the tenth year of its Restaurant Week January 15-19. Participating restaurants will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
NORFOLK, VA
Kristen Walters

New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia

A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Chocolate Shops for Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means time is of the essence when it comes to planning a celebration with your significant other. Whenever you come up short on romantic ideas, chocolate is there to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, Coastal Virginia is rich in talented candy makers who are ready to turn all of your chocolate dreams into a reality.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Several Local Health Care Systems Now Hiring

Several local health care systems are currently searching for new employees to join their teams, both on the Peninsula and the Southside. On the Peninsula, Sentara has open positions both at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center as well as Sentara Careplex in Hampton. Roles also need to be filled at hospitals in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
