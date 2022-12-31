Read full article on original website
DNR: Be Vigilant for Cold-Stunned Marine Life Along Chesapeake Bay
Cold-stunning is an unhappy but common fate for marine mammals and turtles along the Atlantic coast. We frequently report on rescues of stranded animals brought to the National Aquarium in Baltimore or the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science to be nursed back to health. In mid-December, the National Aquarium took...
Restaurant Weeks Set For Newport News, Williamsburg
Two Peninsula locales are gearing up for their annual Restaurant Week celebrations. Restaurant Weeks events are typically held in the slower winter months to lure diners out to establishments with special deals and offers. Newport News will celebrate the tenth year of its Restaurant Week January 15-19. Participating restaurants will...
Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first babies of 2023 were welcomed into the world at three different Hampton Roads hospitals. The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital. The next baby born at a Sentara hospital came...
Special pricing for extended Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden
Norfolk Botanical Garden extended the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights for an extra week as a New Years thank you to the community. On top of the extension, they are offering special ticket prices.
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia
A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
One shot on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for a gunshot victim came in around 9:05 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.
Local Chocolate Shops for Valentine’s
Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means time is of the essence when it comes to planning a celebration with your significant other. Whenever you come up short on romantic ideas, chocolate is there to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, Coastal Virginia is rich in talented candy makers who are ready to turn all of your chocolate dreams into a reality.
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
Virginia Beach rings in 2023 with 'Last Night on the Town'
People in Virginia Beach said they are excited to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023! But if you've been drinking, think twice before getting behind the wheel.
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
‘We’re going through our hard time’: Skate shop in Portsmouth flooded after freezing pipes
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hard Times Skate Shop is facing a hard time. The day after Christmas, owner Tony Herndon returned to his shop on Afton Parkway to work a few hours. When he entered, water was pouring from the ceiling. The cold temperatures over the holidays caused freezing...
Several Local Health Care Systems Now Hiring
Several local health care systems are currently searching for new employees to join their teams, both on the Peninsula and the Southside. On the Peninsula, Sentara has open positions both at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center as well as Sentara Careplex in Hampton. Roles also need to be filled at hospitals in Virginia Beach.
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Churchland Bridge closure begins January 5; HRT schedule for Monday
The City of Portsmouth Department of Engineering has announced the closure schedule for the Churchland Bridge. Other changes were also made in the city to accommodate the New Years holiday.
