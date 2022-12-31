ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

John Lewis statue to replace Georgia Confederate monument

It was a brief encounter, but as with nearly everyone who ever met the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the meeting was impactful. It was 2005 at an art fair and sculptor Basil Watson, just three years after moving to Atlanta from Jamaica, got word that the civil rights legend and longtime Congressman was going to stop by.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Meet the New Chairman of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus

State Rep. Carl Gilliard has a simple message for Black folks as he prepares to take on a critical new leadership role in the Georgia General Assembly. “It’s movement time,” Gilliard said. “We are going to have to be more unified than ever. We need an agenda. We just can’t be reactive.”
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State

It's Game Day. After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled.  When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was ...
ATHENS, GA
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Report: Georgia's revenues exceeded expenses during the last 15 years

(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its revenues exceed expenses overall during the past 15 years, a new report reveals. The Peach State’s total revenue as a share of expenses during fiscal 2006-20 was 102.6%, according to a new analysis from Pew Trusts. That’s in line with the 50-state median of 102.7%.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Tyler Harper endorses Sam Watson in special Senate election

OCILLA — Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper has announced his endorsement of Sam Watson for state Senate in the District 11 special election. Following the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke on Dec. 22, Gov. Brian Kemp called for a special election to fill the vacancy for Senate District 11, which includes Seminole, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties. Watson most recently served in the state House, representing District 172, which encompassed parts of Colquitt, Cook and Thomas counties. Following his endorsement, Harper issued the following statement.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
BobVila

The Best Renters Insurance in Georgia of 2022

Renters insurance is an important consideration for those who rent their homes. Whether a tenant lives in an apartment or rents a single-family home, investing in renters insurance is usually worth it. A renters insurance policy provides protection for a renter’s personal belongings in the event they are damaged or destroyed by a covered event. Such policies also provide liability coverage if a renter is found legally responsible for causing property damage or injury to a third party.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Stetson Bennett, Georgia offense keeps focus, gets job done in 4th quarter

ATLANTA — Fifteen minutes remained in Saturday night’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between Georgia and Ohio State. The Bulldogs were down by 14 with the ball. That’s when quarterback Stetson Bennett said the offense “had a little powwow on the sideline,” knowing what it needed to do. What was said may never be known. Whatever it was, it worked.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy