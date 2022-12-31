Read full article on original website
John Lewis statue to replace Georgia Confederate monument
It was a brief encounter, but as with nearly everyone who ever met the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the meeting was impactful. It was 2005 at an art fair and sculptor Basil Watson, just three years after moving to Atlanta from Jamaica, got word that the civil rights legend and longtime Congressman was going to stop by.
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
Georgia economic trends to watch in 2023
As Georgia bids adieu to 2022, here are some trends to watch for in the New Year.
Meet the New Chairman of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus
State Rep. Carl Gilliard has a simple message for Black folks as he prepares to take on a critical new leadership role in the Georgia General Assembly. “It’s movement time,” Gilliard said. “We are going to have to be more unified than ever. We need an agenda. We just can’t be reactive.”
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia
Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.
Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State
It's Game Day. After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled. When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was ...
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
Peach Bowl: Atlanta Bulldogs and Buckeyes former players and friends for life
When the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, UGA versus Ohio State, kicks off at 8:00 tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it’ll be a very special moment for a group of Atlanta friends.
Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
Report: Georgia's revenues exceeded expenses during the last 15 years
(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its revenues exceed expenses overall during the past 15 years, a new report reveals. The Peach State’s total revenue as a share of expenses during fiscal 2006-20 was 102.6%, according to a new analysis from Pew Trusts. That’s in line with the 50-state median of 102.7%.
Buckeyes drop heartbreaking 42-41 decision to No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl semifinal
ATLANTA – Defending national champion Georgia came back from a pair of 14-point deficits to stun No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. OSU twice led by 14 points before Georgia rallied to take the lead at 42-41 on...
Tyler Harper endorses Sam Watson in special Senate election
OCILLA — Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper has announced his endorsement of Sam Watson for state Senate in the District 11 special election. Following the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke on Dec. 22, Gov. Brian Kemp called for a special election to fill the vacancy for Senate District 11, which includes Seminole, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties. Watson most recently served in the state House, representing District 172, which encompassed parts of Colquitt, Cook and Thomas counties. Following his endorsement, Harper issued the following statement.
The Best Renters Insurance in Georgia of 2022
Renters insurance is an important consideration for those who rent their homes. Whether a tenant lives in an apartment or rents a single-family home, investing in renters insurance is usually worth it. A renters insurance policy provides protection for a renter’s personal belongings in the event they are damaged or destroyed by a covered event. Such policies also provide liability coverage if a renter is found legally responsible for causing property damage or injury to a third party.
Stetson Bennett, Georgia offense keeps focus, gets job done in 4th quarter
ATLANTA — Fifteen minutes remained in Saturday night’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between Georgia and Ohio State. The Bulldogs were down by 14 with the ball. That’s when quarterback Stetson Bennett said the offense “had a little powwow on the sideline,” knowing what it needed to do. What was said may never be known. Whatever it was, it worked.
