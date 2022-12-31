Kansas City police investigating stabbing that has left one person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured following a stabbing incident Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the area of Crabapple Circle, just south of Eastwood Trafficway.

Police said the male victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

One person was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

