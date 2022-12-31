Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Related
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders: Surviving roommates who slept through attack speak for the first time
The two surviving roommates of three of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over three weeks ago spoke out about the attack that took their friends' lives for the first time this past weekend. Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: Killer likely was motivated by revenge, retired police captain of 20 years says
A retired Moscow police captain is saying the murders of four University of Idaho students that took place last month might have been motivated by revenge. Retired Capt. Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, believes that the killer responsible for the deaths knew at least one of the victims and may have been seeking vengeance, based upon his 20 years of experience investigating local homicides, per an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say two victims’ ‘means of death don’t match’
The way two of the four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13, “don’t match,” parents of slain student Kaylee Goncalves contend. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match.” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told Fox News on Saturday. The grieving dad was pressed if he was referring to his daughter and her best friend, Madison Mogen, who was sleeping in the the same bed as Goncalves when the horrific attack occurred. “They don’t match,” he repeated. “Their points of damage don’t match.” “I’m just going to say it,” he continued. “It wasn’t leaked to...
The Idaho killings suspect is 'shocked' at his arrest and 'eager to be exonerated'
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, will likely arrive back in Idaho within days, and his lawyer has recommended psychological testing.
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say
A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday. The post A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say appeared first on KION546.
Police reveal DNA led investigators to suspect in Idaho student murders
At a press conference on Dec. 30, police in Moscow, Idaho, revealed more information about the man arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He confirmed that Kohberger is a graduate student...
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
hotnewhiphop.com
Idaho University Slayings: New Video Raises Suspicion Around Man Named “Adam”
Other videos captured around the time and location of the crime seemingly include screaming in the background. Just over a month ago, a tragedy unlike any other struck the community of Moscow, Idaho. At the time, four students were victims of a stabbing in their off-campus residence. Unfortunately for the loved ones of the deceased, as well as concerned locals, the brutal murders remain unsolved. However, on Sunday (December 18), TMZ came through with some updates on the investigation.
Idaho Police Puzzled by Four-Hour Gap in Timeline of Murder Victims
Police have appealed for information about Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin's whereabouts in the hours before they were killed along with two other students.
Father of Murdered Idaho Student Speaks Out After Arrest
Reacting to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said: "We are on the path to justice."
White Hyundai Elantra spotted in Oregon not connected to Idaho murders
A white Hyundai Elantra spotted in Oregon isn’t connected to the murders of four Idaho college students, authorities said Tuesday evening. The update from the Moscow Police Department came after investigators were probing the car because it matched the description of a vehicle that was near the off campus house where University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were slaughtered in a knife attack on Nov. 13, according to police. Moscow police have requested the public’s help in locating that white Hyundai Elantra 2011-2013 model, saying they want to interview the occupant or occupants of...
TODAY.com
Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody
A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings
By Kevin Richert, Idaho Ed News A man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple news reports. A SWAT team apprehended Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region, at a location where he’d been staying, ABC News reported. He […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A mystery, no leads, then a break in the case: Timeline of the Idaho student murders investigation
A timeline of the investigation into the November murders of four students at the University of Idaho and what led police to arrest Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Make Statement
Bryan Kohberger's family said they care deeply for the victims and will continue to love and support their son.
Police chief says no other arrests expected in Idaho killings: ‘We believe we have our guy’
Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry on Monday said he is not expecting any more arrests in connection with the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students after one suspect was taken into custody last week. “We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders,” Fry told ABC News on…
Comments / 0