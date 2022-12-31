ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Washington Examiner

Idaho student murders: Killer likely was motivated by revenge, retired police captain of 20 years says

A retired Moscow police captain is saying the murders of four University of Idaho students that took place last month might have been motivated by revenge. Retired Capt. Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, believes that the killer responsible for the deaths knew at least one of the victims and may have been seeking vengeance, based upon his 20 years of experience investigating local homicides, per an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
New York Post

Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say two victims’ ‘means of death don’t match’

The way two of the four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13, “don’t match,” parents of slain student Kaylee Goncalves contend. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match.” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told Fox News on Saturday. The grieving dad was pressed if he was referring to his daughter and her best friend, Madison Mogen, who was sleeping in the the same bed as Goncalves when the horrific attack occurred. “They don’t match,” he repeated. “Their points of damage don’t match.” “I’m just going to say it,” he continued. “It wasn’t leaked to...
KION News Channel 5/46

A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday. The post A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say appeared first on KION546.
hotnewhiphop.com

Idaho University Slayings: New Video Raises Suspicion Around Man Named “Adam”

Other videos captured around the time and location of the crime seemingly include screaming in the background. Just over a month ago, a tragedy unlike any other struck the community of Moscow, Idaho. At the time, four students were victims of a stabbing in their off-campus residence. Unfortunately for the loved ones of the deceased, as well as concerned locals, the brutal murders remain unsolved. However, on Sunday (December 18), TMZ came through with some updates on the investigation.
New York Post

White Hyundai Elantra spotted in Oregon not connected to Idaho murders

A white Hyundai Elantra spotted in Oregon isn’t connected to the murders of four Idaho college students, authorities said Tuesday evening. The update from the Moscow Police Department came after investigators were probing the car because it matched the description of a vehicle that was near the off campus house where University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were slaughtered in a knife attack on Nov. 13, according to police. Moscow police have requested the public’s help in locating that white Hyundai Elantra 2011-2013 model, saying they want to interview the occupant or occupants of...
TODAY.com

Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody

A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
Daily Montanan

Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings

By Kevin Richert, Idaho Ed News A man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple news reports. A SWAT team apprehended Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region, at a location where he’d been staying, ABC News reported. He […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
