A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
Braves rumors: A Dansby Swanson replacement no one has thought of yet
The Atlanta Braves have an in-house replacement for Dansby Swanson in 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom, but another option was just made available via trade. Dansby Swanson signed for $177 million in Chicago, which was an offer Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was never going to match. Swanson is a solid player,...
Yardbarker
Remembering the White Sox players lost in 2022
As the calendar year comes to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on the lives that we lost in 2022. Here’s a list of former White Sox players who unfortunately passed away in the last 12 months. Julio Cruz. Born: December 2, 1954. Died: February 22,...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Would Red Sox trade Casas for one of Marlins' young arms?
The Miami Marlins reportedly want Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas and have young pitchers to trade. Could the sides strike a deal?. It's a possibility, according to a report in the Miami Herald, which says the Marlins covet Casas, a Florida native with massive power potential, and would be willing to move a "significant player" off their roster to get him.
Padres, Eric Hanhold Agree To Minor League Deal
The Padres signed righty Eric Hanhold to a minor league contract last month, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A El Paso. Hanhold didn’t pitch in MLB last year. Claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the Orioles last offseason, he was passed through waivers by Pittsburgh in Spring Training. Hanhold accepted an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and wound up spending the whole season there. Working solely in relief, he posted a solid 3.40 ERA across 53 innings. His 21.2% strikeout rate and 10.4% walk percentage were each a bit worse than average, but he racked up ground balls at an excellent 62.7% clip.
A Braves trade for dark horse Dansby Swanson replacement
The Atlanta Braves have an in-house Dansby Swanson replacement at the ready in Vaughn Grissom, but could they instead make a trade?. The San Diego Padres have made Ha-Seong Kim available after they signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a large free-agent contract. The 11 years handed out to Bogaerts makes a player like Kim available.
A final look back at the historic 2022 MLB season
What a year of baseball we had in 2022. There was some highs and there were some lows, milestone achievements by certain teams and players, and the ending of a 21-year MLB postseason drought. Let’s reminisce and look back at some of the memories we had during the 2022 MLB...
Yardbarker
White Sox sign Jesse Scholtens to minor league deal
Originally drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Scholtens has spent his entire professional career in the San Diego organization. He played this past season with Triple-A El Paso, going 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA (38 ER/83.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. Of his 37 appearances, 15 of them were starts.
FOX Sports
Tigers acquire INF Tyler Nevin from Orioles for cash
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for cash. The 25-year-old Nevin played in 58 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .197 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2015.
Red Sox owner John Henry receives ice-cold welcome at NHL Winter Classic
Typically, an NHL game in early January wouldn’t have anything to do with the Boston Red Sox. But when the venue and one of the teams in question are owned by Red Sox ownership, the Venn diagram becomes a circle. On Monday, Red Sox principal owner John Henry arrived...
Phillies rumors: Final 3 free agents Dave Dombrowski should sign
The final three free agents the Philadelphia Phillies should sign this winter. The Philadelphia Phillies have made some nice additions to the roster this offseason. While previously grading their four biggest moves, we come away with some notable improvements to the offense and pitching staff. This shouldn’t be the end...
MLB
Clemente Jr. thankful for PNC Park celebration to honor father
Roberto Clemente Jr. makes his home in Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t supposed to be in town Saturday. He had plans to fly to Puerto Rico with his wife, Kailee, and the couple’s two young sons to observe the 50th anniversary of his father’s passing. However, like thousands...
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals
SNY host (and troll) senselessly rips Yankees for ‘not living up to expectations’
From the people who brought you “The NL East is Over!” in May, we now have a non-New York Yankees fan telling us what the expectations should be for the New York Yankees. SNY’s Sal Licata has done it again. His sports theater is second to only Stephen A. Smith.
