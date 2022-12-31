ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 News

Snowbird, Alta cancel New Year's Eve torchlight parades but Gateway is still on

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wyQE_0jzH8exh00

Recent snow storms brought lots of fresh powder for Alta and Snowbird ski resorts, but the forecasts for several feet of new snow on Saturday means that both have canceled their annual New Year’s Eve torchlight parades.

“It's been going on for years and years," said Kelsey Janes, Creative Marketing Manager for Snowbird. "We don't have to cancel it that often. It's only when conditions really get to this pivotal point that we make that call.”

The resorts just don’t know how much snow is coming, and it’s better to be safe than sorry, she said.

“We've been looking at the forecast for the past few days and ultimately, we just can't safely and in good conscience promote people driving up and down the canyon," said Janes. “We have had amazing early season conditions, but now we're getting into the heart of winter and the snow is just not stopping.”

While both Alta and Snowbird expressed disappointment in having to cancel these annual celebrations, they said safety for their guests take precedence.

But because the weather will be much milder in the valley, Gateway is getting ready for its Last Hurrah Saturday night, regardless of rain or snow.

“We are actually expecting pretty good weather in comparison to other years where it's been bitter, bitter cold," said Jacklyn Briggs, Marketing Director.

“We're going to shut down the roads. It's a huge block party and we have plenty of room for people to spread out. And we can host thousands and thousands of people."

Briggs also said that as long as the winds don't pick up, they are good to go with their fireworks celebration, even if it snows or rains.

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Spend New Year’s Day Hiking America’s State Parks for Free

After being largely holed up indoors over the course of the pandemic, it might be a good idea to start 2023 off with a refreshing stint spent out under the wide-open sky. At the same time, you could jumpstart those New Year’s resolutions by burning off excess holiday calories with some fresh-air exercise.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
MONTANA STATE
Gear Patrol

A Guide to the Best Ski and Snowboard Waxes

No matter what level of skier or rider you are, or what type of skis or board you ride, everyone needs wax. From ski racers to noobs lapping the bunny slope, wax is the common thread connecting all manner of winter alpine snow sliders. Unless you are in the racing community, the type of wax that you use is often overlooked — but it shouldn’t be. You can buy a $1,600 snowboard and expect to be the fastest man on the mountain (assuming a certain level of skill and courage) but without the right wax, you might as well be riding an original Snurfer.
actiontourguide.com

What is the Best Month to Visit Zion National Park?

The best time to visit Zion National Park can vary depending on your preferences and which parts you’d like to see, but we’d generally recommend going in the spring or fall. Summer is the most popular time to visit the park, which means it can get a bit crowded – especially on the weekends. Zion is also located in the middle of a desert, so the summer weather can get too hot for some people. Temperatures in July and August regularly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure you bring plenty of water if you visit over the summer. If the heat does become a little too much for you to handle, you can escape the sun by exploring the slot canyons and gorges.
actiontourguide.com

How Long is the Scenic Drive in Zion National Park?

There are plenty of opportunities for a scenic drive on a Zion National Park tour, but the main one is to take State Route 9 all the way through the park. Also known as the National Scenic Byway, Rt. 9 is a little over 50 miles of gorgeous natural views with a ton of stops along the way. You’ll get to see a full spectrum of the rock formations in Zion, including mounds, towers, canyons, and even some hoodoos.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy