Good News About Law Enforcement Officers
Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight Hunger
Whitefield man charged, arrested after 15-hour police standoff
WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man has been charged and arrested Monday following a 15-hour armed standoff Sunday night. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence on Heath Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
Skowhegan police arrest 5, seize guns, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan police on Friday charged five people from Maine and Massachusetts in connection with a traffic stop that allegedly yielded cash, guns, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Skowhegan police, Somerset County sheriff's deputies, and Maine State Police first responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday for...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
Driver dies in Poland crash Monday morning
POLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in Poland, Maine. The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., on Harris Hill Road. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department said the man was pulled from...
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
Suspect in multiple police standoffs at center of incident Thursday
EDDINGTON — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect that has created multiple police standoffs in the past was at the center of one again Thursday. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order in the Town of Eddington on 47-year-old Thadius Wind, who they say had previously created police standoffs in both the summer of 2021 and 2022.
Multiple Injuries in Multi-Vehicle Richmond Crash
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:25 pm, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on I-295 NB in Richmond. The crash was between a Nissan Altima and a tractor-trailer unit. From the Maine State Police:. Initial investigation showed the driver of the Nissan Altima, 39-year-old Steven Trask...
Waterville man indicted for attempted murder
WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April. A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home. The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests. Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Maine woman injured in Fairfield rollover crash
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman was injured after her Jeep crashed into a trailer that was attached to a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield, causing her vehicle to rollover. The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday near 219 Norridgewock Road. When first...
No significant injuries after pickup truck lands hood first in Hope ditch
HOPE — Area firefighters were faced with an odd angle as they sought to extricate two occupants of a pickup truck, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, on the Camden Road (Rt. 105) in Hope. Following the approximate 10:54 a.m. report of a rollover in the area of 742 Camden Road,...
Rollover accident driver escapes major injury
Fairfield Police responded Friday to a single-vehicle accident on Norridgewock Road. They and emergency services found a Jeep Patriot upside in the roadway with the driver still belted in. Police say the Jeep drifted into the breakdown lane and struck a trailer that was already in the lane, causing the...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
