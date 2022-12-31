ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43, FOX 13 Memphis reports. Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead late Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding her death are unclear. DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of...
MEMPHIS, TN

