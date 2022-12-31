Read full article on original website
Sebeka, MN man charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Wadena
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sebeka, Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Thursday evening. According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a crash northeast of Wadena. Emergency responders found a pickup driven by Andrew York had rear-ended a car driven by a Minot, North Dakota woman. Both vehicles were in the ditch.
Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
Meth bust in Hubbard County
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A traffic stop in Hubbard County leads to a large meth bust. Deputies stopped a vehicle in Nevis township Tuesday night. They arrested the driver for a drug DWI. When deputies searched the car, they found 118 grams of meth and $8,000 in cash.
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office makes large drug bust
HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A traffic stop in Hubbard County resulted in a large meth bust. The vehicle was pulled over in Nevis Township Tuesday night. The driver was arrested for DWI, under the influence of drugs. When the car was searched, deputies found 118 grams of methamphetamine...
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
The legend of Leech Lake: Taryn Frazer, Cass Lake's face of basketball, nets Pioneer Sportsperson of the Year
Dec. 31—CASS LAKE — The winter solstice arrives, and with it comes the year's longest night. The snow hasn't stopped in days on the Leech Lake Reservation, and the temperature is frozen solid well below zero. But Cass Lake-Bena High School lights up when Taryn Frazer walks in,...
Nelson Scores Late Winner for 'U' at Bemidji State
BEMIDJI, Minn. - Jaxon Nelson scored with 1:08 remaining in the third period sending the No. 1/3 Minnesota men's hockey team into 2023 with a 2-1 exhibition victory at Bemidji State Saturday evening from Sanford Center. Nelson blasted a one-timer at the top of the right circle off a drop...
