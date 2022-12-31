ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday

State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
NORTHPORT, AL
Accident Injures 1, Knocks Out Power to Major Northport Intersection

Police in Northport are asking motorists to avoid a busy intersection Wednesday night after a car crash knocked out power in the area. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole at the intersection of Highway 43 and Mitt Lary Road Wednesday evening.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

