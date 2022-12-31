Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
WATCH: Penn State players warm up inside Rose Bowl Stadium
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State took the field in the program’s fifth ever Rose Bowl Game appearance on Monday, January 2, 2023. The Nittany Lions face Utah in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California. Penn State is 1-3 in it’s previous four Rose Bowl...
Game Day Primer: Rose Bowl Edition
Will Utah have enough available weapons is a topic on the minds of many around this game, as Utah’s top weapons will not play. The Utes’ leading receiver, tight end, Dalton Kincaid won’t play, nor will leading rusher Tavion Thomas. Defensively, top corner Clark Phillips is also out. Much in the way Penn State was crushed by opt-outs in the Outback Bowl a year ago, it’s hard to be confident in a team who’s most impactful players didn’t travel to Pasadena.
LIVE UPDATES: Rose Bowl 2023, Penn State vs. Utah
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State will try for its second win in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2 against Utah. The Nittany Lions are 1-3 in its previous four appearances dating back to 1923. Penn State plays in it’s fifth ever Rose Bowl in 2023.
Penn State honors Franco Harris at the Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State football players and staff honored the late Franco Harris as they prepare for their matchup against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State staff, players, and head coach James Franklin all wore number 34 jerseys to honor Harris on...
1-on-1: Terry M. Smith
Nittany Nation’s Allie Berube goes 1-on-1 with Penn State associate head coach/ defensive recruiting coordinator Terry M. Smith at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca. Smith discusses the Rose Bowl as a recruiting tool, the defense under Manny Diaz, and the mindset of the team. Penn State plays...
1-on-1 | Dana Greene previews the Utes
Dana Greene (@dana_greene) sports director at KTVX joins Andrew to preview the Utes ahead of Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup. Penn State and Utah meet for the first time in program history in Pasadena Monday. This one-on-one interview is part of the Nittany Nation Rose Bowl Special, a Penn...
1-on-1 with Manny Diaz
Nittany Nation’s Anderley Penwell goes 1-on-1 with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca. Diaz discusses the Rose Bowl experience, his first year at Penn State, and his defense’s performance all season. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl,...
Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native
PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some of the oldest parts of the historic venue.
Kirk Herbstreit calls Rose Bowl greatest venue in country
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — There is no setting like the Rose Bowl Stadium, at least that’s how ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit feels about the iconic Pasadena venue. “I don’t know if you can find a better setting for for a football game,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know if there’s a better setting in all sports, really, than than Pasadena.”
Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University...
Allar speaks to the media for the first time
PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar spoke with the media for the first time on Saturday. Usually, Penn State freshmen football players are not available to the media, but freshmen spoke for the first time at the bowl game. The Medina, Oh. native spoke about...
CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum,...
