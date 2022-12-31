Will Utah have enough available weapons is a topic on the minds of many around this game, as Utah’s top weapons will not play. The Utes’ leading receiver, tight end, Dalton Kincaid won’t play, nor will leading rusher Tavion Thomas. Defensively, top corner Clark Phillips is also out. Much in the way Penn State was crushed by opt-outs in the Outback Bowl a year ago, it’s hard to be confident in a team who’s most impactful players didn’t travel to Pasadena.

