New York State

Page Six

Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’

Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
Lebanon-Express

Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
The Hill

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year.  Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.  Roberts…
CNBC

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
soapoperanetwork.com

ABC to Air ‘Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20’ In Honor of Legendary Journalist

Barbara Walters, the legendary news journalist who was the first woman to co-host “The Today Show” and a network evening news program, died on Friday, December 30, 2022. To honor her life, ABC will air a primetime broadcast on Sunday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, titled “Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20.”

