Murray State rolls past Valpo 67-48
The Murray State women's basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Up by just three points at the end of the third quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter...
Morgan sparks Murray State to 78-61 victory over Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday. Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.
1/1 Racer Rewind
PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers split two Missouri Valley Conference games this past week, moving their MVC record to 3-1. For the best plays of the week, here is the 'Racer Rewind' with the voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
Murray State's Racer Arena to open as storm shelter Monday evening
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — With severe weather in the forecast Monday night, the Calloway County Fiscal Court says Murray State University's Racer Arena will be open to the community as a storm shelter. A Local 6 Weather Authority Alert is in place for Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst. It's a problem that affected schools...
KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
Section of Illinois Route 3 closed in Union County due to crash
UNION COUNTY, IL — A section of Illinois Route 3 South in Union County, Illinois, is closed because of a traffic crash Monday night. Officials say Route 3 is closed from the intersection with 146 to Refuge Road. Drivers are advised to detour via Refuge Road or seek an...
Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery
WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
Update on school closures
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm. One district, Marshall County Schools, says little could have been done to prevent the burst pipes. The winter storm and severe winds hit five of the district's schools hard, resulting in what administrators call a freak accident.
Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire
A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
1/2 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
'Genre-defying musical genius' Chris Thile playing in Paducah
MURRAY, KY — California native Chris Thile has played the mandolin since the age of five, and it shows. According to a release from West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Thile is a MacArthur Fellow. He's won four Grammy Awards, he's hosted "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly...
Wake up Weather: 01/02/2023
PADUCAH — Active weather is on the way tonight through tomorrow, with a threat of heavy rain and severe storms between 10 p.m. Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Expect windy weather overnight, with gusts getting up to about 30 miles per hour. There's a low risk for...
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man
A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
Wake up Weather: Tracking overnight storms
PADUCAH — Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for active weather on the way tonight through tomorrow. There is a threat of heavy rain and severe storms between 10 p.m. Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Expect windy weather overnight, with gusts getting up to about...
