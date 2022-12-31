Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.

