A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how to...
bigislandnow.com
What new Hawai’i laws are taking effect on New Year’s Day?
Several new State of Hawai’i laws are set to take effect on Jan. 1. They cover a wide variety of areas, including car insurance for residents renting to visitors, tobacco taxes, catalytic converters, mandatory ethics training for state legislators and workers, fireworks, ranked-choice voting and even balloons. New legislation...
KITV.com
Gov. Josh Green names first director of the office of wellness and resilience
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Bill 2482 became a law in July 2022. It created an office dedicated to wellness and resilience in Hawaii. Gov. Josh Green has selected Tia Roberts Hartsock to be the director of the office. Hartsock says she's hoping to strengthen the community by directly addressing different...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Development consultant appointed to run land department draws criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition. Dawn Naomi S. Chang spent years working for developers — and some say she crossed the line especially in a high profile native burials...
bigislandgazette.com
Gov. Green Announces Additional Appointments
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.
mauinow.com
Gov. Green makes seven more appointments including Director of Wellness and Resilience
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
bigislandnow.com
State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings. The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language. They’re seeking public comments through...
BEAT OF HAWAII
2023 Hawaii Travel Ignites | Bedeviling Issues Remain
Hawaii travel for 2023 is off and running and likely to be stronger than expected. It comes following the latest data indicating visitor spending just eclipsed record-breaking 2019 results. With data in for January through November 2022, visitors spent $17.4 billion here, which was +9% compared with 2019. That came...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei to hold workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In 2023, state is putting new focus on mental health — and hopes you do the same
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people resolve to eat healthier or go to the gym more as the new year begins. But experts say your mental health should also be a priority as 2023 kicks off. The past year has been a tough one for mental wellness. And COVID restrictions and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From personal hopes to big dreams: Here are Hawaii’s resolutions for 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of 2023, Hawaii News Now asked people around the islands for for New Year’s resolutions. In Aiea, Preston Yoshino said he hopes “to win the speech and debate state championship this year.”. Ronny wants “to live to 100 years old.”. “And go...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
KITV.com
Hawaii families eager to start their New Year's resolutions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New Year is bringing in many different changes for people in the Islands. “I want to eat more vegetables this year because I didn’t last year,” said Yoshi, a young boy at Ala Moana Beach.
21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
COOKE CITY, Mont. — A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
mauinow.com
Liane Endo named Maui Community Correctional Center warden
The Department of Public Safety announced the selection of four new wardens, including Liane Endo as warden of the Maui Community Correctional Center, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Endo has been employed with the Department of Public Safety since 1999. She started her career as a parole officer at the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority – Maui Section. She then worked as a human services professional at the Maui Intake Service Center and was promoted to a corrections supervisor at MCCC.
