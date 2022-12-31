ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how to...
bigislandnow.com

What new Hawai’i laws are taking effect on New Year’s Day?

Several new State of Hawai’i laws are set to take effect on Jan. 1. They cover a wide variety of areas, including car insurance for residents renting to visitors, tobacco taxes, catalytic converters, mandatory ethics training for state legislators and workers, fireworks, ranked-choice voting and even balloons. New legislation...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Development consultant appointed to run land department draws criticism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition. Dawn Naomi S. Chang spent years working for developers — and some say she crossed the line especially in a high profile native burials...
bigislandgazette.com

Gov. Green Announces Additional Appointments

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.
mauinow.com

Gov. Green makes seven more appointments including Director of Wellness and Resilience

bigislandnow.com

State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings. The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language. They’re seeking public comments through...
BEAT OF HAWAII

2023 Hawaii Travel Ignites | Bedeviling Issues Remain

Hawaii travel for 2023 is off and running and likely to be stronger than expected. It comes following the latest data indicating visitor spending just eclipsed record-breaking 2019 results. With data in for January through November 2022, visitors spent $17.4 billion here, which was +9% compared with 2019. That came...
kauainownews.com

Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei to hold workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
mauinow.com

Liane Endo named Maui Community Correctional Center warden

The Department of Public Safety announced the selection of four new wardens, including Liane Endo as warden of the Maui Community Correctional Center, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Endo has been employed with the Department of Public Safety since 1999. She started her career as a parole officer at the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority – Maui Section. She then worked as a human services professional at the Maui Intake Service Center and was promoted to a corrections supervisor at MCCC.

