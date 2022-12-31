ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Holton and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Holton and Keefe on the city's north side Monday morning, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was treated on the scene, officials say. Officers are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Milwaukee police investigating first homicide of the year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured Sunday, according to WITI. The city’s first homicide of the year took place near 32nd and Villard at around 11:20 p.m. According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

2 killed in Racine shooting at local bar, including owner, New Year's Day

RACINE, Wis. -- Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a Racine, Wisconsin bar that killed two early Sunday morning. Less than three hours into the new year, two people were shot and killed at Rerun's Lounge in Racine, WDJT reported. Officials responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. by...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating several overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee investigating a double shooting just before 3 a.m. outside of Walker's Lounge near 5th and Pierce streets in the Walker's Point neighborhood. Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were injured, but both are expected to survive. It's unclear right now what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha missing 15-year-old sought by police

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police asked for help locating a missing girl, 15, last seen Monday evening, Jan. 2. Police said Jada Wilson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home with her dog (a tan pit bull) after "talking about self-harm." It's unclear where she was...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 6 wounded in separate crimes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings Saturday, Dec. 31. A 14-year-old boy and five men – all from Milwaukee – sustained non-fatal injuries. 37th and Melvina. Around 3 a.m., a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He arrived at a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead

RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
RACINE, WI

