FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers
Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Holton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Holton and Keefe on the city's north side Monday morning, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was treated on the scene, officials say. Officers are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
nbc15.com
Milwaukee police investigating first homicide of the year
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured Sunday, according to WITI. The city’s first homicide of the year took place near 32nd and Villard at around 11:20 p.m. According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC7 Chicago
2 killed in Racine shooting at local bar, including owner, New Year's Day
RACINE, Wis. -- Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a Racine, Wisconsin bar that killed two early Sunday morning. Less than three hours into the new year, two people were shot and killed at Rerun's Lounge in Racine, WDJT reported. Officials responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. by...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating several overnight shootings
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee investigating a double shooting just before 3 a.m. outside of Walker's Lounge near 5th and Pierce streets in the Walker's Point neighborhood. Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were injured, but both are expected to survive. It's unclear right now what...
Milwaukee man killed in high-speed crash after friend races at over 100 MPH
It was a dark holiday season for a family torn apart by a reckless driver. Jackie Peer and Nicole Byrd say they lost their son because a friend who gave him a ride choose to speed.
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
18-year-old woman killed in Whitefish Bay, no arrest made yet
Neighbors identified the victim, telling us she lived in these area apartments near Estabrook Park at Hampton and Anita Avenue.
CBS 58
Double shooting near 5th & Bruce early Sunday morning in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police two people were shot at around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 near 5th and Bruce Streets. The first victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee female sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, 2 others hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Menomonee Falls man, 52, died at the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 98th and Good Hope. Police said a speeding driver struck the vehicle containing three people from Menomonee Falls, two men (ages 76 and 52) and a woman, age 78. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother's scare; celebratory gunfire puts her, child in danger
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother shares her story about a New Year's scare. Police say her car was shot – and the reason has her fuming. 22-year-old Ja Acevedo told FOX6 News she feels a shattered sense of security – because the bullets came close to hitting some previous cargo.
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
WISN
Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha missing 15-year-old sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police asked for help locating a missing girl, 15, last seen Monday evening, Jan. 2. Police said Jada Wilson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home with her dog (a tan pit bull) after "talking about self-harm." It's unclear where she was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 6 wounded in separate crimes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings Saturday, Dec. 31. A 14-year-old boy and five men – all from Milwaukee – sustained non-fatal injuries. 37th and Melvina. Around 3 a.m., a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He arrived at a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead
RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
