Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Admirals beat Griffins on New Year's Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John Leonard scored two goals, leading the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday, Dec. 31 at Van Andel Arena. Milwaukee won its second straight game, both against the Griffins. It’s the first time the Admirals have won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak that started Nov. 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks fall to Washington Wizards 118-95

MILWAUKEE - Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and the Washington Wizards defeated the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on Sunday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory. The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo is averaging 38 points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominee a 'Packer' for life

MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers are the only NFL team owned by fans and the only team with a Hall of Fame dedicated to them. The Packers just announced the 2023 FAN Hall of Fame nominees Monday, Jan. 2, including one from Milwaukee. His love for the team runs deeper than most.
MILWAUKEE, WI

