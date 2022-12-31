ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin, Pa. 51, Preston 21

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 64, Parkersburg 51

Chesapeake, Ohio 69, Tolsia 34

Doddridge County 63, Lincoln 47

East Fairmont 69, Shady Spring 23

Fairview, Ky. 58, Hannan 18

George Washington 56, Washington 38

Grafton 48, Westside 24

Hundred 58, Valley Wetzel 50

Hurricane 66, Keyser 30

Johnson Central, Ky. 62, Greenbrier East 43

Lawrence Co., Ky. 64, Morgantown 53

Moorefield 37, Liberty Harrison 30

Ritchie County 54, Lincoln County 41

South Charleston 51, Woodrow Wilson 37

Summers County 42, Chapmanville 40

Tyler Consolidated 47, Calhoun County 34

Wayne 44, Williamstown 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

McGhee scores 19; Liberty earns 77-48 win over Lipscomb

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 19 points in Liberty’s 77-48 victory against Lipscomb on Monday night. McGhee shot 7 for 16, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Flames (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun). Brody Peebles scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Kyle Rode recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field. Quincy Clark led the way for the Bisons (8-7, 0-2) with 12 points. Trae Benham added eight points and two steals for Lipscomb. Grant Asman also recorded six points. Both teams play again on Thursday. Liberty hosts Jacksonville State and Lipscomb hosts North Alabama.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Associated Press

Tipton scores 18, Bellarmine beats North Alabama 69-65

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Tipton scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat North Alabama 69-65 on Monday night. Tipton also contributed five rebounds for the Knights (6-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun). Landin Hacker scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Juston Betz was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. Jacari Lane finished with 16 points for the Lions (9-6, 1-1). North Alabama also got 15 points and four assists from KJ Johnson. In addition, Will Soucie finished with 11 points. Both teams next play Thursday. Bellarmine hosts Queens while North Alabama visits Lipscomb.
FLORENCE, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy