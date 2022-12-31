ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raanta posts 2nd straight shutout, Canes beat Panthers 4-0

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates after his goal with teammates Paul Stastny (26), Jesperi Kotkaniemi, back left, and Seth Jarvis, back right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night.

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted the team’s fourth goal just 10 seconds after another man-advantage situation expired.

Brett Burns and Seth Jarvis each had two assists as the Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games.

The Panthers, who were blanked for the first time this season, have lost four of their last five games. Florida was coming off a season-high seven goals a night earlier against the Montreal Canadiens.

Panthers goalie Spencer Knight made 30 saves.

OILERS 7, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, helping Edmonton beat Seattle for its third win in four games.

Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice for Edmonton. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist.

McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch.

Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its third consecutive loss.

DEVILS 4, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.

Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall.

Despite their recent struggles, the Devils are 13-2-1 on the road this season, second-best in the NHL. The Devils were 11-26-4 on the road last season.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for the Devils, who are 21-3-2 when scoring three or more goals in a game this season.

Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who have lost four straight and five of six following a seven-game win streak. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.

PREDATORS 6, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in Nashville’s win over Anaheim.

Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators’ third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid.

Sam Carrick scored and John Gibson stopped 37 shots in another dismal effort by the Ducks, who have lost four of five.

Anaheim dropped to 1-2-1 on its franchise-record, 10-game homestand, and the beleaguered club finished the 2022 calendar year with a dismal record of 24-51-11.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

