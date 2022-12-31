Read full article on original website
HPD: 18-year-old shot twice while heading home from work in west Houston
HOUSTON — A teen heading home from work is in critical condition after being shot twice, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Madison Park Apartments on Meadowglen Lane in west Houston. Police said the 18-year-old was just getting home from...
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Disturbing details revealed: Before going into coma, woman claims she knew man who shot her on Houston METRORail, docs say
HOUSTON – Court documents reveal that the woman who was shot in the head on Houston’s METRORail last week said -- prior to being placed in a medically-induced coma -- that she knew the man who shot her. Police said the woman told a Houston Police officer that...
Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
Click2Houston.com
5-year-old dies after possible drowning in Katy area, police say
KATY, Texas – A child has reportedly died after drowning in the Katy area, according to police. Authorities say the incident took place in the 5100 block of Smokey River Court near Keith Harrow and Fry. It is unclear how the child drowned, or what type of water the...
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
coveringkaty.com
Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park
WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
KHOU
Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says
KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
fox26houston.com
Celebratory gunfire almost hit 3-year-old after flying through window, lodging into wall
HOUSTON - Despite all the warnings from authorities' celebratory gunfire still went off all over the Houston area, and a 3-year-old girl almost lost her life because of it. "My aunt yelled a bullet went in the house, and everyone's like what, and she's like look," Yesenia Martinez recalled. Martinez...
Woman found dead in house fire in Galveston, fire officials say
GALVESTON, Texas — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Galveston Sunday night, according to the Galveston Fire Department. This happened just before 8 p.m. at a home on Avenue M near 34th Street. Galveston firefighters responded to the scene and found the woman’s body in...
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
Appliances worth thousands of dollars taken from Fifth Ward home on same day as delivery
The items that were stolen were two water heaters, a dishwasher, and vent pipe parts, and in minutes, they were taken by thieves that the homeowner called "professionals."
