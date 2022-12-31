ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5-year-old dies after possible drowning in Katy area, police say

KATY, Texas – A child has reportedly died after drowning in the Katy area, according to police. Authorities say the incident took place in the 5100 block of Smokey River Court near Keith Harrow and Fry. It is unclear how the child drowned, or what type of water the...
KATY, TX
KHOU

METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH

HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says

KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
KATY, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

