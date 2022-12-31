ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics

The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
live5news.com

Harris, Kelly lead Charleston Southern over SC Upstate 90-85

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. had 21 points and Taje’ Kelly had a double-double as Charleston Southern topped South Carolina Upstate 90-85 on Saturday. Harris also had four steals for the Buccaneers (5-8, 1-1 Big South Conference). Kelly scored 17 with 10 rebounds. Tahlik Chavez added 15 points.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Stingrays Close Out 2022 with a Bang and win over Greenville

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (17-5-2-1) held on to beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-8-6-0) by a final score of 3-2 at the North Charleston Coliseum to close out the 2022 calendar year on Saturday night. The Stingrays jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022

The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
GREENVILLE, SC
scgolfclub.com

Champagne Tradition continues at Thornblade Club

Some of the best events at golf clubs did not start when a committee decided it was time to offer an event, instead some of the best events just started when some members decided to have some fun. This year the Champagne Shootout at Thornblade Club celebrated the 30th renewal...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate hospitals welcomed babies on New Year’s Day, making them some of the first babies of 2023. Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside Hospital says the Thompson family welcomed their new little girl, Leoni at 1:42 a.m. Leoni measured in at 7 pounds, 11...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy