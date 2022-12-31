ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Handcuffed suspect escaped police custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

More details released about Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Local vet says things to remember when becoming a pet owner

WEST POINT, Ms (WCBI) – Furry friends found new homes this holiday season. Having a new pet is exciting, remember there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it. A local veterinarian says the importance of taking your animals for checkups. Whether they have four legs, scales, or...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Christmas Eve shooting; family members who were at the party speak out

COLUMBUS, Ms ( WCBI) – Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four others injured. The shooting happened in the 90 block of Luxapilla Drive at around 10:40 Saturday night. It was truly the nightmare before Christmas for one family. A holiday pajama party turned...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy