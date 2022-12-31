Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
wtva.com
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase
One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Rangers on the Natchez Trace...
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
wtva.com
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
wtva.com
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Alabama man charged after police find 150 catalytic converters at his house
An Alabama man was arrested when a police investigation found more than 150 catalytic converters at his house. Tuscaloosa police announced the Wednesday arrest of Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, after a months-long investigation. A search warrant at Hudson’s 21st Avenue East resident uncovered more than 150 catalytic converters and other...
wcbi.com
Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Virginia Ingellis, WWII veteran and Mississippi’s first female American Legion post commander, dies at 96
Northeast Mississippi has lost one of its few remaining World War II veterans and a notable member of Mississippi military history. Virginia Ingellis, a World War II veteran and the first female American Legion post commander in Mississippi, died on Dec. 8. She was 96 years old. Ingellis was born...
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested after caught stealing Christmas decorations from yards
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman was arrested after she reportedly went last-minute Christmas shopping in other people’s yards. A doorbell camera caught a live-action version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in a North Columbus neighborhood on Christmas night. She took some...
wcbi.com
wtva.com
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
wcbi.com
Local vet says things to remember when becoming a pet owner
WEST POINT, Ms (WCBI) – Furry friends found new homes this holiday season. Having a new pet is exciting, remember there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it. A local veterinarian says the importance of taking your animals for checkups. Whether they have four legs, scales, or...
wcbi.com
Christmas Eve shooting; family members who were at the party speak out
COLUMBUS, Ms ( WCBI) – Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four others injured. The shooting happened in the 90 block of Luxapilla Drive at around 10:40 Saturday night. It was truly the nightmare before Christmas for one family. A holiday pajama party turned...
