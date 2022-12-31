TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.

