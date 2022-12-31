Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
411mania.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
