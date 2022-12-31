ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Hope Hicks on Jan. 6: “We all look like domestic terrorists now”

Hope Hicks attends President Trumps cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House (Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump adviser Hope Hicks was furiously texting during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection complaining about how it would appear to the public and fretting about her future job prospects.
WFMZ-TV Online

UKRAINE: BAND BEHIND 'STEFANIA' HOPES TO UNIFY COUNTRY

After Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won last year's Eurovision song contest, the band is now sharing how they're trying to help unify their country as the war rages on. CNN's Christina Macfarlane reports.
WFMZ-TV Online

'Lord, I love you': Aide recounts Benedict's last words

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his longtime secretary said Sunday, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican...

Comments / 0

Community Policy