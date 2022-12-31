Read full article on original website
Muhlenberg County Schools announce delayed start due to weather
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management announced on Monday night a two-hour delay.
Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school in Santa Claus had to find an alternative place to hold classes once students return from holiday break. Ben Lawalin is the principal of Lincoln Trail Elementary School. He and other...
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters are still on the scene of Saturday’s massive warehouse fire in Evansville. Plus, we are on alert for severe weather tonight.
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
Basement fire under investigation in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened overnight in Henderson. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Clay Street for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters believed the fire was coming from the home’s basement. “The first unit on the scene confirmed […]
Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
Madisonville Water Dept. asks residents to limit water usage
The city of Madisonville Water Distribution Department (MWDD) is urging its customers to limit unnecessary water usage.
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023
I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
Multiple fire crews fight structure fire on North Garvin Street
The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown. Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street. Division Chief Mike Larson...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Police: Drunk driver accused of driving wrong way in area of warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a drunk driver had to be stopped from going into a blocked off area near the large warehouse fire on Garvin. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say 30-year-old Luis Mejia was driving the wrong way on Stringtown, and firefighters were able to...
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term. Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service. An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton. They say the public...
Investigation underway after stabbing victim shows up at Evansville hospital
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a stabbing sent one man to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital early Sunday morning to take a battery report. According to EPD, the victim had arrived at the hospital with a stab wound. Officers...
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
Garvin Park residents react to large warehouse fire
Many Evansville residents woke up to an alarming sight on New Year's Eve. When 44News arrived at the scene of the large structure fire. Saturday morning there were already groups of people from the surrounding neighborhoods watching the blaze. A warehouse on the 1400 block of Garvin St. was engulfed...
