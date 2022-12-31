ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganfield, KY

WEHT/WTVW

White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night

WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
WHITE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters are still on the scene of Saturday’s massive warehouse fire in Evansville. Plus, we are on alert for severe weather tonight.
EVANSVILLE, IN
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Basement fire under investigation in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating a fire that happened overnight in Henderson. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Clay Street for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters believed the fire was coming from the home’s basement. “The first unit on the scene confirmed […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023

I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah

A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Multiple fire crews fight structure fire on North Garvin Street

The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown. Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street. Division Chief Mike Larson...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term. Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service. An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton. They say the public...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Garvin Park residents react to large warehouse fire

Many Evansville residents woke up to an alarming sight on New Year's Eve. When 44News arrived at the scene of the large structure fire. Saturday morning there were already groups of people from the surrounding neighborhoods watching the blaze. A warehouse on the 1400 block of Garvin St. was engulfed...
EVANSVILLE, IN

