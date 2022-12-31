STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania—The Pennsylvania family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the families of the victims but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. ...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO