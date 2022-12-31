Read full article on original website
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
Matt Hardy Commends The Acclaimed For “Sticking To Their Guns”
On a recent episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered some praise to AEW’s The Acclaimed for their fan engagement and ability to connect with their audience (per Wrestling Inc). Hardy shared a comparison between The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s own former faction, D-Generation X, on keeping with a performance that resonates with their fans even in the face of administrative pushback. You can read a highlight from Hardy and listen to the full episode below.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Smackdown Return, Calls Herself ‘The People’s Queen’
In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair commented on her surprise return on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where she became the new Smackdown women’s champion. She wrote: “Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year.”
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
Sasha Banks Comments On ‘Starting From Scratch’, Mickie James Challenges Her
In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks hinted at starting over by posting a message on a sign, and was then challenged by Mickie James. Sasha wrote: “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.”. James replied: “Fight me. #TheLastRodeo”
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name
– Former WWE Superstar Ryback wrote on his Twitter on December 30 that WWE has “given up” and put in a resignation for the trademark on “Ryback,” apparently clearing the way for him to now fully own the trademark on the term. As previously reported, Ryback sought to have his name legally changed from his birth name of Ryan Reeves to Ryback in September 2016.
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn
New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 1.2.23
Happy New Year, you wild fucks. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We start RAW hot with The Bloodline running wild on stagehands. Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are all in the ring when the music of Kevin Owens hits. Kevin Owens has a mic, but...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
Austin Theory Sends Out Warning Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their United States title match on tonight’s WWE RAW. He wrote: “@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw.”
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:. * Strong Survivor Match For NJPW Strong Openweight Title Shot: Competitors TBA. * Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Alan Angels vs....
Invictus Pro The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park Results 12.30.22: Grand Title Defended, More
Invictus Pro held its The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park show over the weekend, with Ken Broadway defending the Invictus Grand Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:. * Invictus Tag Team Championship Match:...
Prestige Wrestling The Things We Carry Results 12.30.22: MCMG vs. The American Wolves in Headliner
– Prestige Wrestling returned for The Things We Carry show last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Alan Angels beat Alec Price. * C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) beat Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor...
