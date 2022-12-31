Read full article on original website
Addis police officer arrested after deadly chase
BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls has been arrested. David Cauthron, 42, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and faces charges of negligent homicide and injuring connected to the crash. He is accused of t-boning the car the teenagers were in during the chase.
Thibodaux Police investigating Homicide on St. Charles Street
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before midnight last night. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot and killed on scene during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
Thibodaux Police investigating overnight homicide
The Thibodaux Police Department is asking for public help to make an arrest in an overnight murder in city limits. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that detectives were called to a homicide in the 900 block of St. Charles Street just before midnight last night. So far, authorities have confirmed...
New Orleans police investigate after man shot on Gallier Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Gallier Street. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Gallier Street around 11:51 p.m. One man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to police.
Addis police officer arrested day after crash killing teens
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Tyquel Zanders. We apologize for the error. BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve. The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West […]
Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
NOPD investigating two early morning shootings, one fatal
New Orleans Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings, including one that was fatal. Police were first notified of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street shortly after 4 a.m. They found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds at that location. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
Addis police officer to be charged in teens' deaths in crash during chase, DA says
The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being arrested for his role in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said. Addis officer David Cauthron was arrested and booked Sunday evening, WBRZ reported....
Hundreds gather at Brusly High School to pay respect to teens killed after a police officer crashed into their car
BRUSLY- The Brusly community is heartbroken. Monday night, a candle light vigil was held at the high school where cheerleaders Carolina Gill and Maggie Dunn attended. The emotions were high, many crying as they remembered the teens. The two girls were tragically killed in a car wreck after an Addis...
Two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. Sources said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area. The other happened nearly 13 miles away on McClelland Drive near North Foster and Airline Highway. No...
Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly. Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.
Expert says officer arrested in deadly crash did not follow state, federal pursuit policies
BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement expert with decades of experience — who also helped write pursuit policies for some local law enforcement agencies — says the Addis police officer who killed two teen girls in West Baton Rouge violated state and national pursuit protocols. Scott Courrege said...
New Year's Day in New Orleans sees three shootings, one fatal
The first day of the new year in New Orleans saw the same kind of violence that made 2022 the most deadly in more than 25 years. New Orleans Police reported three shootings. The last one happened just minutes before midnight.
Woman found dead lying in middle of I-10 Service Road following hit-and-run
The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a deadly crash Friday (Dec. 30) on the I-10 Service Road.
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
Brusly community mourns high school cheerleaders killed in New Year's Eve police chase
BRUSLY - The Brusly community is mourning the death of two local high school students killed in Saturday's high-speed police chase. The victims, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The school's cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding their tragic deaths:. "As...
Officials identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a person struck and killed on I-10 east early New Year's Day. Authorities said a pedestrian, later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Ruiz, was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. Ruiz's vehicle was reportedly disabled on the Interstate, and DOTD was able to help him move it into the shoulder.
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
