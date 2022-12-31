ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

chicagostarmedia.com

The Children’s Ball, a gift of life for Lurie Children’s Hospital

The Children’s Research Fund’s signature event, “The Children’s Ball,” returned this year to the Hilton Chicago on December 3. Aptly themed “ReConnect”, the event attracted more than 850 guests to the black-tie gala hosted by 2022 Children’s Research Fund Campaign and Children’s Ball Co-Chairs Devanee and Alex Washington. The Washingtons made it a family affair by involving their three dynamic children, who range in age from 11 to 16 years old. Each had a role in the evening, introducing speakers and even reading an original poem based on the “ReConnect” theme.
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek Help

Miracle PowellPhoto byChicago Police Dept. The Chicago Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park area for over a week. Authorities say the teen, Miracle Powell was last seen on December 2, 2022 at around 9:30 pm. by members of her family. Miss Powell is an African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She approx. 5’3” and 120 pounds. Family members and the Chicago Police are asking anyone with information about Miss Powell location to contact the Chicago police at (312)-747-8330.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.

The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group beats man, leaving him critically wound in Lake View East

CHICAGO - A man was beaten and critically wounded early Monday in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 700 block of West Buckingham Place when he was approached by three males holding "blunt objects," according to Chicago police. After...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE

