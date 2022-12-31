Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
COVID-19 cases surge in 16 Black zip codes amid high-risk warning
A Crusader analysis shows the positivity rates in 16 Black zip codes on December 26 jumped to the highest level in two weeks, as rising cases force city officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings. With anticipated upcoming vaccination clinics, Chicago is on the...
2023’s first babies born at Chicago-area hospitals
About 30 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Aalora was one of the new year’s first babies born in Chicagoland.
chicagostarmedia.com
The Children’s Ball, a gift of life for Lurie Children’s Hospital
The Children’s Research Fund’s signature event, “The Children’s Ball,” returned this year to the Hilton Chicago on December 3. Aptly themed “ReConnect”, the event attracted more than 850 guests to the black-tie gala hosted by 2022 Children’s Research Fund Campaign and Children’s Ball Co-Chairs Devanee and Alex Washington. The Washingtons made it a family affair by involving their three dynamic children, who range in age from 11 to 16 years old. Each had a role in the evening, introducing speakers and even reading an original poem based on the “ReConnect” theme.
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek Help
Miracle PowellPhoto byChicago Police Dept. The Chicago Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park area for over a week. Authorities say the teen, Miracle Powell was last seen on December 2, 2022 at around 9:30 pm. by members of her family. Miss Powell is an African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She approx. 5’3” and 120 pounds. Family members and the Chicago Police are asking anyone with information about Miss Powell location to contact the Chicago police at (312)-747-8330.
Northwest Indiana hospital's ER department closes
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott has lost his fight to keep the emergency room at the Franciscan Health hospital open. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a lower court order and now the ER is closed as of today as originally planned.
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
Demonstrators denounce Stroger Hospital, say patient was denied rights
Close to 200 people joined the loved ones of accidental shooting victim Roger Solis.
thereporteronline.net
This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.
The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
NW Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box closing due to hospital ER closure
One of Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Boxes is now closed, but the organization says there are several others nearby.
fox32chicago.com
Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.
Hammond Hospital to Move Forward With Closing Emergency Room Saturday
The Indiana Court of Appeals has granted an emergency motion, overturning a lower court's ruling and allowing Franciscan Health Hammond to move forward with closing its emergency room Saturday as planned. In a statement, Franciscan Alliance, which operates the hospital, said it doesn't expect that the emergency room's closure will...
fox32chicago.com
Group beats man, leaving him critically wound in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A man was beaten and critically wounded early Monday in the Lake View East neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 700 block of West Buckingham Place when he was approached by three males holding "blunt objects," according to Chicago police. After...
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus Operators
If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, check out these CTA positions. The Chicago Transit Authority is still looking for candidates to fill bus mechanics and operators' roles. According to the transportation company's website, these job listings are among the few positions currently open.
NBC Chicago
Application Deadline Saturday for Chicago's One-Time $500 Cash Assistance Program
Chicago residents still have some time to apply for a cash assistance program benefiting those who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus payments. Applications won't be open much longer as Saturday marks the last day for submissions. Eligible residents will receive payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency...
Chicago Fire dietitian shares health tips for New Year's resolutions
A new year means new health goals.
'Travesty': Mayor furious as Hammond, Indiana's only hospital prepares to permanently close
"Would you want to be gasping for breath for 10 to 15 minutes extra when you have a hospital right here, that's been here for 120 years."
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Comments / 5