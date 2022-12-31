Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
Anthony Edwards' surprising answer to the hardest player he has had to guard in the NBA
When asked the question, Edwards quickly selected Cam Reddish as the toughest player he's had to guard in the NBA
Shams Charania hints at Grizzlies making big moves at trade deadline
The Memphis Grizzlies are once again one of the best teams in the NBA. With a 23-13 record and one of the very best defenses in the league, they are making noise with their young bunch. With Ja Morant already established as a star, Memphis could use its picks and...
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Lakers News: How LA's Defense Keyed A Big Win In Charlotte
Darvin Ham unpacks the last game of a 3-2 road trip.
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson more than worth huge contract, tampering punishment
Monty Williams is all too familiar with the hows and whys of Jalen Brunson’s success. Last spring, the coach of the Phoenix Suns watched the point guard of the Dallas Mavericks banish his 64-win team from the playoffs. Luka Doncic was the primary source of the Suns’ discontent, because Doncic seems destined to become an all-time great. But if Brunson didn’t outplay Chris Paul in that Western Conference semi, Dallas wouldn’t have advanced to the next round, and the Knicks might have been less eager to flout the rules and sign the free agent to a $104 million deal. As it turned...
James tops 40 points for second straight game as Lakers win
LeBron James hit the 40-point plateau for the second straight game since his 38th birthday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Hornets on Monday, and coach Darvin Ham says he's going to keep leaning on the aging veteran.
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell
Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
Bulls HC Billy Donovan calls out officials following blown Donovan Mitchell call amid 71-point night
Despite Donovan Mitchell’s scoring outburst on Monday night, the Chicago Bulls were still on track to claim a much-needed victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After battling inconsistencies for much of the season, this would’ve been a huge victory for Billy Donovan’s Bulls, especially after Spida scored 55 points with the Bulls still leading, 130-127, with […] The post Bulls HC Billy Donovan calls out officials following blown Donovan Mitchell call amid 71-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas
Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
Gregg Popovich shares hilarious hint on when it’s time for him to retire
Gregg Popovich has been coaching the San Antonio Spurs since the 1996-97 NBA season. Robert Parish was still around playing when he started calling the shots from the sidelines for the Spurs. Now in his fourth different decade of coaching the Spurs, does Popovich think about when is the time for him to finally call […] The post Gregg Popovich shares hilarious hint on when it’s time for him to retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers-Hornets gets significant Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Smith Jr. injury updates
The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded yet again on Monday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony Davis is still out indefinitely for LA with a foot injury and currently has no timetable to return. Joining him on the sidelines for the Hornets matchup is Lonnie Walker IV, who has already been tagged […] The post Lakers-Hornets gets significant Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Smith Jr. injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pelicans
Just three days after taking a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14), the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) once again faced off against the championship hopeful from the Big Easy. This time, at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers really came to play and picked up a huge win by a score of 120-111.
Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency
Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season. Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career. “Somebody […] The post Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline
Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick and how to watch – 1/2/2023
The Denver Nuggets (24-12) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Timberwolves prediction and pick, plus give a look at how to watch. Denver has won seven of its last eight games to...
Kawhi Leonard gets troubling injury report update for Clippers vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to end a two-game losing skid on Monday at home against the Miami Heat, but they could be without a key figure. Kawhi Leonard, who appears to be finally injury-free, is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable here, as reported by Tomer Azarly. Leonard […] The post Kawhi Leonard gets troubling injury report update for Clippers vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Fred VanVleet playing vs. Pacers?
The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers matchup on Monday night in an Eastern Conference showdown. Fred VanVleet is officially listed as questionable for the contest, after missing the last two games with lower back stiffness. The Raps have lost seven of their last ten games to fall to 12th place in the NBA’s competitive Eastern Conference, and could certainly use one of their star players back. So, is Fred VanVleet playing tonight vs. the Pacers?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday. “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter. Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown’s stern warning for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets despite Celtics’ 123-111 loss on New Year’s day
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics failed to start the New Year right after they lost to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, despite the absence of Jamal Murray. The return of Robert Williams III from an offseason injury was supposed to beef up the Celtics’ interior defense. However, Nikola Jokic still had his way with them […] The post Jaylen Brown’s stern warning for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets despite Celtics’ 123-111 loss on New Year’s day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
