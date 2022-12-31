ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Rescue Me Project Offers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Area holiday closings for January 2

AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

LUS announces new hours for downtown office

LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT STARTING TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, THE NEW DOWNTOWN BUSINESS HOURS WILL BE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 7:30 TO 4.
WAFF

Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Faces of Franklin County: A Walk Thru Bethlehem

Russellville First Baptist hosted this live walking nativity experience titled A Walk Thru Bethlehem in December. The interactive event, including live animals, was designed to take people back to the time of Christ’s birth.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street

Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
HARTSELLE, AL
WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy