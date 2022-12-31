Read full article on original website
Toney home a total loss after Sunday night fire
One home is considered a total loss after crews with the Toney Volunteer Fire Department fire crews responded to a structure fire on Sunday.
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Rescue Me Project Offers...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County School System closes schools Tuesday due to severe weather risk
The Lauderdale County School System has closed schools Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. All after-school and extracurricular activities are cancelled Tuesday, too. According to a new schedule released by the system, students in Group A will return Wednesday, students in Group B will return Thursday, and all students will return Friday.
WAAY-TV
Decatur's Polar Plunge returns for 38th year, in support of Meals on Wheels
To celebrate the first day of the new year, members of the Decatur community jumped into the Tennessee River on Sunday. The event, known as the Polar Plunge, has been taking place for 38 years. The nearly 40-year-old tradition was experienced by some people this year for the very first...
radio7media.com
Area holiday closings for January 2
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
Is it legal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
55-year-old local woman struck, killed by vehicle in Sheffield
The Sheffield Police Department confirmed that 55-year-old Francis Sharon Kuykendall of Sheffield died after being taken to Helen Keller Hospital from the scene.
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
Decatur man faces $270K bond for obscene material charges
A Decatur man is facing a $270,000 bond after police say they confiscated devices with obscene material from his home.
radio7media.com
LUS announces new hours for downtown office
LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT STARTING TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, THE NEW DOWNTOWN BUSINESS HOURS WILL BE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 7:30 TO 4.
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.
ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
North Alabama family loses everything after home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
Franklin County Times
Faces of Franklin County: A Walk Thru Bethlehem
Russellville First Baptist hosted this live walking nativity experience titled A Walk Thru Bethlehem in December. The interactive event, including live animals, was designed to take people back to the time of Christ’s birth.
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
Lauderdale County man convicted in fatal wreck up for parole
The now 44-year-old was accused of driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix into the back of a 2008 Chevrolet truck driven by Campbell, causing it to roll several times.
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville annexes more property in Limestone County. What does this mean?
Huntsville and Athens were both vying for a piece of Limestone County. Huntsville won. What does this mean for residents?
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
