Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
Police Beat for Thursday, December 29th, 2022
A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested by both Centralia and Salem Police on different issues Wednesday night. Johnny Skurat of East Olive was initially brought to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Salem Police later arrested him for felony retail theft and felony theft following an incident at the Salem Walmart store on Monday. Police say Skurat allegedly left the store without paying for a jacket and allegedly stole one of the employee’s cell phones.
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents who say they are homeless face new felony charges in Marion County Court. 34-year-old Brock Linder was charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging tiers on a car parked in the 500 block of South Elm Street causing between $500 and $10,000 damage. Linder faces the possibility of an extended-term if found guilty due to a prior conviction. The bond was set at $6,000.
Mt. Vernon parolee arrested on meth, fentanyl charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An early Friday morning traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Mt. Vernon man on meth and fentanyl delivery charges. According to Mt. Vernon Detective Captain Vic Koontz, James Lockwood was a passenger in a vehicle stopped around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Ninth Street.
2023 01/06 – Darrell L. Stein
Darrell L. Stein, 77, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Born February 23, 1945, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Paul C. and Edna J. (Yancey) Stein. They preceded him in death. Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis
Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
Salem and Centralia Water Plants release yearly weather statistics
The Salem Water Plant is reporting just over an inch more precipitation in 2022 compared to 2021. The final yearly precipitation for 2022 is 47.91 inches compared to 46.72 inches in 2021. The wettest month of the year was July with 9.87 inches of rain and the driest month of the year was last January at just 1.4 inches. For December, precipitation was 2.8 inches compared to 3.58 inches in December a year ago.
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
Train traffic halted after car gets stuck on tracks in Odin
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department alerted Canadian National Railroad Police to stop train traffic after a car got stuck across the tracks in Odin. The driver apparently didn’t realize Linton Street ended when driving beyond the end of the street and onto the tracks. The incident occurred at...
Montrose FPD Responds To Semi Crash On I-70
From the Montrose Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Friday 12/30/22 at 21:41 hours Montrose Fire was dispatched to I-70 Westbound at the 109MM for a semi flipped over blocking both lanes. Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver out of the semi walking around. Montrose Fire cleared the scene at 22:00 hours.
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in Jefferson County, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people are injured after a four-vehicle wreck involving five people on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Ruslan Mankov, 30, of Hollandale Beach, Fla. was driving a 2018 silver Freightliner truck tractor semi trailer northbound on I-57 near milepost...
New construction in Salem in 2022 tops $7.2-million
New construction in Salem during 2022 topped $ 7.2 million dollars led by two multimillion-dollar commercial buildings. Permits were issued for only one new home and to locate three mobile homes during the year as new residential construction remains slow. The two large commercial projects include the construction of the...
Sheriff: Infant returned to grandparents days after she was taken from Kenwood Mall
The 10-month-old girl who was taken from the Kenwood Towne Centre on Tuesday has been located, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Valerie Williams was returned to her grandparents just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday following a medical evaluation by the Colerain Township Fire Department, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County
Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint. The victim is a female. It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim...
Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
