A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested by both Centralia and Salem Police on different issues Wednesday night. Johnny Skurat of East Olive was initially brought to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Salem Police later arrested him for felony retail theft and felony theft following an incident at the Salem Walmart store on Monday. Police say Skurat allegedly left the store without paying for a jacket and allegedly stole one of the employee’s cell phones.

SALEM, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO