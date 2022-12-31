Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.

Officer’s Weatherholt and Robinson were dispatched after getting a report that a puppy was trapped on top of a pickup truck’s gas tank. Reports say the officers climbed under the truck to get the puppy free.

The puppy was brought to the station where one of the third-shift dispatchers fell in love with it. Police say the dispatcher ended up taking the puppy home to give it the love and attention it needs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).