Minimum wage in city of San Diego increases to $16.30 an hour Sunday
Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
San Diego weekly Reader
Uber drivers share war stories of Southwest melt-down
As thousands of people were stuck at the San Diego International Airport during and after Christmas because of canceled flights, many people rented cars inside and near the airport and drove to their destinations. One local family drove a rental 1000 miles away. Other travelers hopped on Greyhound busses and trains, and some took Uber or Lyft — as far as Las Vegas.
onscene.tv
Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Coast News
Tri-City CEO Steve Dietlin announces retirement
OCEANSIDE — Tri-City Healthcare District president and CEO Steve Dietlin will retire at the end of March after spending more than a decade in leadership at the hospital. Tri-City board chairman Rocky Chavez accepted Dietlin’s letter of retirement “with deep regret” on Dec. 30, praising his leadership over the last 10 years.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DUMPED AT LOCAL TRANSIT STOPS OVER HOLIDAYS
Supervisor Anderson to introduce measure to help those stranded, seek funds from FEMA – and asks public to. December 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – With extreme cold gripping much of the nation and shelters for asylum-seekers full, the federal government sent hundreds to San Diego County. Border Patrol agents dumped at least 880 asylum seekers off at transit stations, including 140 abandoned at the El Cajon Transit Center last weekend starting on Christmas Eve.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: This Year We Learned That North County’s Homeless Service Providers Need More Funding, Resources
There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing. All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
Road closures across San Diego County
The San Diego Department of Public Works announced several road closures due to flooding and downed trees due to weather conditions.
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
San Diego County deputies investigate bomb scare in Solana Beach
Sheriff's Bomb/Arson detectives were called in Friday to investigate a report of possibly undetonated military ordnance on the beach at Fletcher Cove which proved to be a false alarm.
coolsandiegosights.com
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.
Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
Coast News
Assault in Vista leaves man, 20, in critical condition
VISTA — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after being assaulted by multiple people early Saturday in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the attack after deputies found the man, whose name has not been released, unconscious in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday with numerous injuries.
Bicycle robbery leaves 1 stabbed in Balboa Park
A man is recovering from a stabbing that left him seriously hurt in Balboa Park Saturday evening, said the San Diego Police Department.
Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access
SAN DIEGO — At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm
San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
coolsandiegosights.com
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
San Diego Channel
New Year's Eve celebrations in San Diego: 'Dance in the rain'
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “This is my Superbowl," said Danny Ayer, a petty cab driver. It’s a big night for everyone in the Gaslamp Quarter. Petty cab drivers say they expect people to take rides until 6 a.m. “I don’t know where they come from, like hotel...
