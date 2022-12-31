ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo police investigating homicide

By Rachel Van Gilder
 3 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police investigated a homicide in Kalamazoo Friday night.

A News 8 crew saw the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety block off two areas along N. Burdick Street Friday night: one between Parsons and Frank streets and another just north between Roberson Street and Parsons, including a part of Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcUDG_0jzH2o0D00
Kalamazoo police respond to the area of Burdick Street and Roberson Street on Dec. 30, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zh01s_0jzH2o0D00
Kalamazoo police respond to the area of Burdick Street and Roberson Street on Dec. 30, 2022.

Detectives made markings in an alleyway between two homes between Parsons and Frank, across the street from Lincoln International Head Start.

Police have released few details about what happened.

