South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. Stanford, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UConn rounded out the top five. Indiana lost last week and dropped to No. 6, leaving South Carolina, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Utah and 24th-ranked St. John’s as the only undefeated teams left. Utah is in the top 10 for the first time ever. Duke entered the poll at No. 19 while Arkansas fell out.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO