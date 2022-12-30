ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Heavily decomposed body found on side of freeway in Carlsbad

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A heavily decomposed body was found on the side of a freeway in Carlsbad Friday, police said.

Officers were originally called out for an unrelated call about 4:10 p.m. to a Ralph’s parking lot near southbound Interstate 5 on Avenida Encinas, said Lt. Shaun Lawton.

While on that call, officers found the body on the embankment near the sound wall of the freeway, officers said.

“It looks like they had been there for quite some time — for months based on the level of decomposition,” Lawton said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called out and is handling the investigation, Lawton said.

“There was nothing suspicious noted or any signs of foul play,” Lawton said.

The gender, age and name of the individual has not been released.

Comments / 8

BrewtalBitch68
3d ago

If this body was there back in August then my suspicions were spot on because when driving down the 5 to pick my mom up from the airport back in Aug that whole section of freeway smelled like death.

Reply(3)
6
Natalie Scibetta
2d ago

Nothing suspicious or indicative of foul play.... other than the fact that they found the body HEAVILY DECOMPOSED ON THE SIDE OF THE FREEWAY.... which I didn't think is a common place to just drop dead. just saying.

Reply
2
Arlyne Courtney
2d ago

Every time I drove on the freeway in Carlsbad I would say it smells like a dead body. It was an awful smell.

Reply
3
 

