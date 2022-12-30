Heavily decomposed body found on side of freeway in Carlsbad

A heavily decomposed body was found on the side of a freeway in Carlsbad Friday, police said.

Officers were originally called out for an unrelated call about 4:10 p.m. to a Ralph’s parking lot near southbound Interstate 5 on Avenida Encinas, said Lt. Shaun Lawton.

While on that call, officers found the body on the embankment near the sound wall of the freeway, officers said.

“It looks like they had been there for quite some time — for months based on the level of decomposition,” Lawton said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called out and is handling the investigation, Lawton said.

“There was nothing suspicious noted or any signs of foul play,” Lawton said.

The gender, age and name of the individual has not been released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .