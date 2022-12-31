WWE SmackDown is abound with factions at the moment, but a faction with major momentum is Legado del Fantasma. They've been in the main mix since they debuted on SmackDown earlier this year, and that was when it was also revealed they had added Zelina Vega to the group. Since then all four have been inseparable, but Santos Escobar just teased that they may not be done recruiting new members, as when cameras caught up with the crew backstage he said expansion was on the horizon. You can find the full video below.

2 DAYS AGO