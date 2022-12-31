Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return
Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to the WWE on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown." Flair took to social media on Saturday to comment on her return and to thank the WWE Universe for giving her a "warm welcome back." "Whether you love to hate me, hate to love...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Drew McIntyre Issues Warning to WWE Star, Xia Li Interrupts Interview, Ricochet on Top Dolla Being a Poor Sport
Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Xia Li and Tegan Nox all spoke with Megan Morant on this week’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown, as seen in the video below. McIntyre said his past month off felt like 10 years as he had to sit home and watch The Bloodline do the same thing every week. McIntyre issued a warning to Solo Sikoa and said he’s coming for The Enforcer of The Bloodline. He also promised that he and Sheamus will capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos on next’s SmackDown. McIntyre also said he plans to kick more ass in the new year.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch No Longer Planned For WrestleMania 39
Following Ronda Rousey’s WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, it was reported that the former UFC fighter would face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. While Flair handed Ronda Rousey the first singles loss of her WWE career on Night...
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Faction Teases Expansion in 2023
WWE SmackDown is abound with factions at the moment, but a faction with major momentum is Legado del Fantasma. They've been in the main mix since they debuted on SmackDown earlier this year, and that was when it was also revealed they had added Zelina Vega to the group. Since then all four have been inseparable, but Santos Escobar just teased that they may not be done recruiting new members, as when cameras caught up with the crew backstage he said expansion was on the horizon. You can find the full video below.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair spotted backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown
There were several notable names backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, including WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. The show was newsworthy as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned to WWE TV. As previously noted, Titus O’Neil shared a photo of himself with Dave Bautista (Batista) at the event.
ringsidenews.com
Released WWE Superstar Drops Clear Royal Rumble Tease
WWE has a lot of former Superstars on the indie scene, and it seems that one of them is game to make a return. This should come as no real surprise, because Matt Cardona is certainly on WWE’s radar. Matt Cardona jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a...
PWMania
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Compares Top WWE Star To Brock Lesnar
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that Braun Strowman reminds him of Brock Lesnar and explained why. Strowman was brought up when Angle was asked who he would like to face if he ever stepped into the ring at another WrestleMania.
wrestletalk.com
Shinsuke Nakamura NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 Status Revealed
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 comes from the Tokyo Dome on January 4 2023 with current WWE and AEW stars featured in high-profile matches. AEW is represented by IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) who will take on Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) and Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Cameraman Opens Up About Attack By Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown
On the December 23 "SmackDown," Bray Wyatt trailed off in the middle of a promo before attacking the cameraman in the ring with him. The cameraman, a pro wrestler named JT Energy, recently did an interview with WrestleBinge's Bill Apter. "I was hired for that night's 'SmackDown' to come in...
wrestletalk.com
More Information On WWE Scrapping Major Planned WrestleMania 39 Match
There has been more information of WWE scrapping a major planned WrestleMania 39 match. It had been rumoured since last year’s event that WWE was planning for the long awaited singles encounter between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey to take place at the show. However, it was reported last...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura
Former WWE "NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed took to social media this afternoon to call out Shinsuke Nakamura after Nakamura just battled it out with wrestling legend The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year 2023 show. "I like to start the new year choosing violence. Hey...
WWE Holiday Tour From Toronto, Canada Results (12/30): Seth Rollins Faces Finn Balor
WWE held its latest Holiday Tour live event on December 30 from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Holiday Tour From Toronto, Canada Results (12/30) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch goes to a no...
