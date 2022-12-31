Read full article on original website
Sam and Max – The Devils Playhouse Remastered: Animal Adventure Trailer announced
The trailer reports that Sam and Max are returning to the game. Skunkape announced the release of a remaster of the Sam andamp; Max: The Devils playhouse in 2023. The feature-and-click adventure appeared in 2010, for PlayStation 3, PC and MacOS. In the trailer for the new remaster, the developer...
Konami Teasing 2023 Announcements for "Familiar Series"
Konami owns some of the most beloved franchises in all of gaming, but the company has put a much smaller focus on that part of its business over the last few years. In 2022, that seemed to change quite a bit, as Silent Hill saw several new games announced. In a New Year's greeting published by Famitsu, Konami hinted that there could be much more to come in 2023. The greeting mentions that new announcements are coming this year, and they will relate to "familiar series," though Konami did not explicitly mention which ones.
Video Game Release Dates 2023 Calendar
While 2022 proved to be a very good year for the video game industry, a whole lot of highly-anticipated titles got delayed into 2023. Some of the biggest franchises in gaming have new titles set to debut in 2023, including Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC, there's a lot to look forward to! ComicBook.com's 2023 release date calendar features all of the biggest games that we currently know about, breaking releases down by their specific month.
Black Clover Gets Ready for 2023 With Special Art
Black Clover has kicked off a promising new year for the anime and manga releases, and it's getting ready for a bright 2023 with some special new art! The TV anime adaptation for Yuki Tabata's original manga series might have wrapped up its run a couple of years ago, but the franchise will be roaring back with its debut feature film later this Spring. Not only that, but the manga is now gearing up for its first real fight of the final arc of the series overall. That means this year could end with a much different take on the franchise than when the year began.
George R.R. Martin Reveals HBO Max Changes Have Even Hit 'Game of Thrones' Franchise
According to Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, not even a massive flagship franchise is immune to the turmoil impacting the company and HBO Max's pending merger with Discovery+. A post on Martin's Not a Blog on December 28 provided updates on several of his projects in progress, including Season 2 of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, the long-awaited A Song of Ice and Fire installment, The Winds of Winter, and other Game of Thrones-inspired shows in development. Among the "changes at HBO Max," Martin briefly and vaguely discussed the cancellations of shows and films and the removal of legacy material, acknowledging they were negatively impacting development. "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development," Martin wrote in the blog. "None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping … maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly." Martin also discussed his upcoming projects, including another book in the Wild Cards series and an adaptation of the series that is in development at Peacock. "We are also still developing the Wild Cards tv series for Peacock, based (largely) on Fort Freak. And I have Wild Cards books to edit. Oh, and did I forget 'Winds of Winter? No, of course I didn't. But if I ever did, I know you folks will remind me."
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Most Anticipated Tabletop Roleplaying Games of 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a big year for tabletop role-playing games. Not only will Wizards of the Coast release its final full year of Dungeons & Dragons 5E material before the release of One D&D in 2024, there are a ton of hotly anticipated new games already announced for release later this year. From licensed adaptations of popular games, movies, and TV shows to new editions of popular games to brand new projects, this year should be a feast for anyone who likes to roll dice and tell stories with friends. Let's take a look at some of the biggest TTRPG releases of the coming year:
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains How the Manga's Super Hero Arc Came to Be
Dragon Ball Super will be coming back later this month with a new chapter taking on its newest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero inspired arc, and the artist behind the manga opened up about why a super hero story was chosen for this newest arc! Fans had been waiting eagerly through the last few months following its massive cliffhanger that revealed a much stronger Frieza than we had ever seen before, but it turns out that the next major arc would be taking a step back from that and focus on a teenage Trunks and Goten who had decided to become local superheroes instead.
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
HBO Max Removes Over 250 Episodes of an Iconic Cartoon Series
Warner Bros. Discovery has removed about half of all Looney Tunes episodes from HBO Max, according to The Cartoon News. A social media account for the animation news site informed fans last night that seasons 16-31 of the classic animated series -- representing 256 of the 511 episodes which had been hosted on the streaming platform -- had disappeared after December 31. The move is the latest big removal of Warner Bros.-owned content from HBO Max, and follows a string of animation and children's programming removals, including Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Infinity Train, and the majority of Sesame Street episodes previously found on HBO Max.
Netflix Is Finally Streaming One of Anime's Best Rom-Coms
It seems the stars have aligned at Netflix, anime fans. The platform is kicking off the new year right with one of its biggest gets. After all, the service just licensed one of anime's best rom-com to date, and Kimi ni Todoke is just the right series for fans new and old to binge this January.
Netflix’s live-action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series is in need of a new showrunner
The past few years have seen a renaissance of sorts when it comes to video game adaptations. Castlevania, Arcane, and The Witcher have all gotten great reviews and The Last of Us is about to premiere on HBO Max and it’s getting a lot of buzz. There was hope for something similar with Assassin’s Creed, but now we’ve got an unfortunate update: The show just lost its showrunner.
She-Hulk Writer Responds to Claims Disney+ Show Is Not Comic Accurate
The nine-episode first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ last fall, and it definitely defied expectations surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The half-hour legal comedy followed the unlikely superhero story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a journey that was filled with some bizarre and delightful moments. While the show earned a lot of praise from fans and critics alike, elements of the show — including its meta villains — were met with backlash from trolls on social media. Dan Slott, who wrote a lengthy run of She-Hulk in the 2000s, recently took to Twitter to react to the latest bit of backlash, which suggested that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wasn't accurate to the comics.
Netflix Cancels Thrilling Mystery Series After One Season
The mystery thriller series 1899 has been canceled after only one season on Netflix. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. 1899 officially landed on the streamer November 17th with all eight episodes of its freshman season. Unfortunately, there won't be a Season 2 of 1899, as co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese confirmed on social media. As with most of Netflix's controversial cancellations, there is always the possibility that another network or streaming service makes moves to pick up and continue the genre-bending mystery-horror series.
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
