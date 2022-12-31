ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 49, Haughton 45

Arcadia 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 30

Avoyelles Charter 40, Woodlawn (SH) 26

Baton Rouge Episcopal 49, Central - B.R. 29

Bolton 38, Converse 31

Brusly 55, Dominican 52

C.E. Byrd 43, B.T. Washington 40

Caldwell Parish 43, Delhi Charter 28

Denham Springs 57, White Castle 28

Doyle 60, Istrouma 12

Duncanville, Texas 61, Parkway 51

East Ascension 70, McKinley 10

Franklin Parish 56, West Ouachita 37

Glenbrook 49, D’Arbonne Woods 37

Highland Baptist 56, Central Catholic 51

Mount Carmel 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 28

New Iberia 46, Acadiana 33

Newman 31, McMain 29

Northlake Christian 36, Morris Jeff 2

Salmen 53, De La Salle 52

St. Louis 76, Livonia 43

Thibodaux 59, Assumption 55

Tioga 40, Lincoln Preparatory School 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

