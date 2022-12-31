Read full article on original website
WSET
'That was just Mel:' Big Island Volunteer Fire Company remembers fallen brother
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — Lieutenant Mel Nowlin was a member of the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company since 2010 and his loss is hitting hard for the department. Nowlin's body was found in a pond near his home last Friday night after an hours-long search.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
WDBJ7.com
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory, and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire.
WBTM
Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation
A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department working at house fire on Holly Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Holly Street. Holly Street is closed as well as parts of Pansy Street, Hawes Street and one lane of Bedford Avenue.
Controlled burn becomes out of control in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department got a brand new tanker engine (Tanker 205) on Friday and an out-of-control fire to use it on. Firefighters say on Facebook that they responded to a controlled burn in the evening hours of Friday and cleared the scene. They say they were called back to […]
Death and fire being investigated in Henry Co.
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A death and fire are being investigated in Henry County according to the fire marshall. Lisa Garrett, the Henry County Fire Marshall says the fatality occurred in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday. Garrett says firefighters were dispatched for a fire in the yard that they extinguished. […]
wfxrtv.com
Lane closed after a vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 south in Rockbridge County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 183 near Lexington, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the southbound left shoulder and lane are closed at this time....
WDBJ7.com
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who escaped custody Monday has been recaptured. Crystal Torrence, who also sometimes uses her maiden name Crystal Meyers, was captured after an attempted traffic stop and police chase in Altavista. Investigators say Torrence was driving a stolen vehicle. A man also in that vehicle ran off and is being sought, but the sheriff’s office has no name or description to release, according to CCSO Lt. Jeff Rater.
WSET
ABC 13 Community Counts: Isaiah 117 House Helps Transition Foster Children to Homes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 is marking our 70th anniversary in 2023. We are honored to have served this area for seven decades. To celebrate, we have launched a new campaign called ABC13 Community Counts. Throughout the year, we will partner with different organizations who are doing big things in our community.
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
WSET
2 juveniles with serious injuries after shooting: Roanoke police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two juveniles have injuries that are "serious" after a shooting on New Year's Eve, the Roanoke Police Department said. Around 11:10 p.m. RPD said they were notified of two people with gunshot wounds on Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responding found two juvenile victims outside and inside a business in the 2800 block.
WSET
Man wounded in shootout with police after car chase crash on Memorial Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two pedestrians in Downtown Lynchburg in the Main Street area were almost hit by a car on the evening of New Year's Eve, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, so LPD said they began a...
WSET
Sentara Halifax welcomes first baby of the New Year
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital welcomed a special bundle of joy on Monday. Parents, Brittany Allen and Nick Blount welcomed Jeremiah Blount, the first baby of the new year at the hospital. Jeremiah is 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and 22 inches long, the hospital shared.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they tried to stop the driver after two pedestrians were almost hit downtown around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The driver led police on a chase until crashing into a parked car on the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on New Years’ Eve. Police say they responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers forced entry into a home and say they found that 32-year-old Cheyna […]
WSET
2 dead in New Year's Eve murder-suicide: Danville PD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 32-year-old woman named Cheyna Haberer is dead from a murder on New Year's Eve, followed by the suicide of a man who is the suspect in Haberer's death, the Danville Police Department said. Around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve DPD responded to an...
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
3 dead in Virginia after SUV tried to cross flooded river
Three dead in Virginia after Toyota 4Runner was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
