Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
LIVE UPDATES: Rose Bowl 2023, Penn State vs. Utah
PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State will try for its second win in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2 against Utah. The Nittany Lions are 1-3 in its previous four appearances dating back to 1923. Penn State plays in it’s fifth ever Rose Bowl in 2023.
yourerie
PSU Kickoff Forecast
WATCH: Penn State players warm up inside Rose Bowl …. Penn State took the field in the program's fifth-ever Rose Bowl Game appearance on Monday, January 2, 2023. The Nittany Lions face Utah in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California. Albion fire department closes, next steps for...
yourerie
From State College, to the Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior safety Keaton Ellis is the only Nittany Lion on the roster from State College. At Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ellis spoke about growing up in Happy Valley and how much it means to him to wear the Blue and White.
yourerie
1-on-1: Terry M. Smith
Nittany Nation’s Allie Berube goes 1-on-1 with Penn State associate head coach/ defensive recruiting coordinator Terry M. Smith at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca. Smith discusses the Rose Bowl as a recruiting tool, the defense under Manny Diaz, and the mindset of the team. Penn State plays...
yourerie
1-on-1 | Dana Greene previews the Utes
Dana Greene (@dana_greene) sports director at KTVX joins Andrew to preview the Utes ahead of Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup. Penn State and Utah meet for the first time in program history in Pasadena Monday. This one-on-one interview is part of the Nittany Nation Rose Bowl Special, a Penn...
yourerie
1-on-1 with Manny Diaz
Nittany Nation’s Anderley Penwell goes 1-on-1 with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ca. Diaz discusses the Rose Bowl experience, his first year at Penn State, and his defense’s performance all season. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl,...
yourerie
Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native
PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some of the oldest parts of the historic venue.
yourerie
CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum,...
Comments / 0